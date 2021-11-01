Suspect arrested in slaying at Augusta Red Crab

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to Red Crab, 3206 Peach Orchard Rd, in reference to a fight with gun shots.

Upon arrival, deputies learned a fight broke out among several people when unknown subjects fired several gun shots which struck two subjects. Ashaad Truitt, 31 years old from Augusta, died on scene according to the coroner. The second subject was a black female, 28 years old from Augusta, who was shot in the right leg and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The call came in at 9:55 p.m.

Update

On Monday, November 1, 2021, at 03:31 am, Ray Terell Streetman, B/M 24yoa from Augusta, GA, was arrested and charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm Or Knife During The Commission Of A Crime from the investigation into the incident in the parking lot of the Red Crab, 3206 Peach Orchard Rd. Please find attached the Booking Photo for Streetman.

Ray Streetman (WRDW)

Albert Jennings who is wanted for questioning for this incident, as well.

Jennings is known to Frequent the Wylds Road area and Waynesboro, GA. Albert Jennings is believed to be driving a newer model silver Ford Mustang.

Albert Jennings (WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.