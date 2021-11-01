Advertisement

Suspect arrested in slaying at Augusta Red Crab

Ray Streetman
Ray Streetman(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to Red Crab, 3206 Peach Orchard Rd, in reference to a fight with gun shots.

Upon arrival, deputies learned a fight broke out among several people when unknown subjects fired several gun shots which struck two subjects. Ashaad Truitt, 31 years old from Augusta, died on scene according to the coroner. The second subject was a black female, 28 years old from Augusta, who was shot in the right leg and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The call came in at 9:55 p.m.

Update

On Monday, November 1, 2021, at 03:31 am, Ray Terell Streetman, B/M 24yoa from Augusta, GA, was arrested and charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm Or Knife During The Commission Of A Crime from the investigation into the incident in  the parking lot of the Red Crab, 3206 Peach Orchard Rd.  Please find attached the Booking Photo for Streetman. 

Ray Streetman
Ray Streetman(WRDW)

Albert Jennings who is wanted for questioning for this incident, as well. 

Jennings is known to Frequent the Wylds Road area and Waynesboro, GA. Albert Jennings is believed to be driving a newer model silver Ford Mustang.

Albert Jennings
Albert Jennings(WRDW)
MORE: | Hephzibah couple charged with neglect of 78-year-old woman

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nearly 300-pound black bear bit the 25-year-old hunter in the back.
Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand
File Graphic
Boil water advisory issued for area of Aiken County
Halloween
Where and when kids can trick-or-treat this weekend in CSRA
Hundreds line up for Augusta vaccine incentive
Hundreds line up for Augusta vaccine incentive
Augusta Red Crab shooting kills one, injures one other

Latest News

One on One with Richard Rogers│ Amazon center brings growth to Appling
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Amazon center brings growth to Appling
James Brown Arena
More than 3,000 cast early ballots in arena bond referendum
Augusta University
Georgia universities mandate vaccinations even as state sues feds
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for November 1