South Carolina detention center urgently needs deputies

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — A South Caroline sheriff’s office urgently needs deputies to staff its detention center.

In the last three months, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has lost 18 deputies at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Moncks Corner.

WCSC-TV reports those losses bring the deficit to 29 since the beginning of the year — more than half of the facility’s 54-person staff. Sheriff Duane Lewis said a number of factors point to the shortage, including the mental and physical stress associated with working in a jail and the pandemic.

To fill the gap, the county council has agreed to allocate $20,000 to aid in recruitment. Lewis said they’re offering a $500 sign-on bonus for new employees and a $500 recruitment bonus for current employees who recruit new workers.

