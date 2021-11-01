Advertisement

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. expansion in Aiken County to bring 300 new jobs

(Pixabay)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shaw Industries Group, Inc., a leading global flooring provider, announced on Monday a multimillion-dollar plan to expand its operations in Aiken County.

The approximately $400 million investment will create more than 300 new jobs at the manufacturing facility, which creates fiber used to manufacture residential carpet.

Located at 136 East Frontage Road in Aiken, Shaw’s expansion will increase the company’s manufacturing capacity and support future growth for new products, according to a news release. The Aiken location currently employs more than 600 associates.

“Our expansion in Aiken represents a significant, long-term investment in our people and processes that will allow us to meet current and future projected market demand for high-quality carpet products. This investment positions Shaw well for the future and represents tremendous career opportunities for current and future associates,” said Shaw Executive Vice President of Operations David Morgan.

“Shaw benefits from a talented, well-trained associate base in Aiken County. We’re proud to have been a part of the community for almost 20 years and look forward to continuing to make a positive impact,” said Shaw Plant 78 (Aiken, S.C.) Plant Manager John Riley.

The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Anyone interested in joining the Shaw team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nearly 300-pound black bear bit the 25-year-old hunter in the back.
Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand
Water faucet
Boil advisory lifted for area of New Ellenton
Halloween
Where and when kids can trick-or-treat this weekend in CSRA
Hundreds line up for Augusta vaccine incentive
Hundreds line up for Augusta vaccine incentive
Augusta Red Crab shooting kills one, injures one other

Latest News

New audio and video released in 2015 death of Stephen Smith
Family of the 19-year old whose case was reopened after Murdaugh murders attends event in his honor
Blessin Bussey
Do you have information that could help find this missing teen?
Ray Streetman
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside Augusta restaurant
Miracle Monday│ Child Life Team turns fear into smiles at children’s hospital
Miracle Monday│ Child Life Team turns fear into smiles at children’s hospital