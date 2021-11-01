Shaw Industries Group, Inc. expansion in Aiken County to bring 300 new jobs

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shaw Industries Group, Inc., a leading global flooring provider, announced on Monday a multimillion-dollar plan to expand its operations in Aiken County.

The approximately $400 million investment will create more than 300 new jobs at the manufacturing facility, which creates fiber used to manufacture residential carpet.

Located at 136 East Frontage Road in Aiken, Shaw’s expansion will increase the company’s manufacturing capacity and support future growth for new products, according to a news release. The Aiken location currently employs more than 600 associates.

“Our expansion in Aiken represents a significant, long-term investment in our people and processes that will allow us to meet current and future projected market demand for high-quality carpet products. This investment positions Shaw well for the future and represents tremendous career opportunities for current and future associates,” said Shaw Executive Vice President of Operations David Morgan.

“Shaw benefits from a talented, well-trained associate base in Aiken County. We’re proud to have been a part of the community for almost 20 years and look forward to continuing to make a positive impact,” said Shaw Plant 78 (Aiken, S.C.) Plant Manager John Riley.

The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Anyone interested in joining the Shaw team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.