One on One with Richard Rogers│ Amazon center brings growth to Appling

By Richard Rogers
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a big month for Amazon in Columbia County.

Since last year, we’ve been following the progress of bringing a new Amazon Fulfilment Center to Appling.

Now that they’ve cut the ribbon on the new facility, bringing more jobs to the area, the Amazon team says there’s more to come.

Neil Gwynne is the Amazon General Manager here locally. He’s our latest guest on One on One with Richard Rogers.

