More than 3,000 cast early ballots in arena bond referendum

James Brown Arena
By Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Advance voting has ended in the special election for the new James Brown Arena, but in-person Election Day voting will take place Tuesday.

Residents of Richmond County are voting on a bond referendum to help pay for the new arena.

Advance voting took place at several location over the past few week. After voting wrapped up Friday, officials announced that 3,074 people had cast early ballots.

Election Day voting will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and all polling locations in Richmond County will be open. Voters must report to their assigned precinct.

All people voting in person during advance voting must provide one of the six acceptable forms of photo identification.

