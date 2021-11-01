Advertisement

Miracle Monday│ Child Life Team turns fear into smiles at children’s hospital

By Zayna Haliburton
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On November’s Miracle Monday, we’re highlighting a very special group.

The “Child Life Team” at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia has an important job and works with families at no cost. It focuses on making kids feel comfortable while staying in the hospital.

Whether it’s hosting events for them, giving gifts before surgeries, or during the holidays, the Child Life Team wants to help ease the scariness of being in a hospital.

“The hospital can sometimes be a scary place, but with help from the child life team, they help make it easier on patients and their families,” Manager Kim Allen with Child and Adolescent Life Services said.

And when it comes to talking about surgeries or treatments a child is getting ready to face, it’s their job to explain what is about to happen in a way kids will understand.

“It’s awesome and we don’t have to decide who we see... we try to see how many kids as we possibly can and provide as much service as we possibly can,” Allen said.

Coming up on News 12 at 6 p.m. -- our Zayna Haliburton will break down some of the conversations the Child Life Team has with kids, as well as the important roles both our furry friends Nugget and Casey play.

If you would like to help make miracles possible at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia and help support the team, you can donate here: https://www.augustahealth.org/give/miraclemonday or by calling 706-721-4004.

