Minor earthquakes keep hitting near South Carolina town

JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - An area near the South Carolina town of Jenkinsville has been hit with multiple minor earthquakes over the last week.

Officials with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) have confirmed that a 2 magnitude earthquake occurred on Monday around 11 a.m.

It’s the seventh small earthquake in the area over a week, with three quakes recorded on Thursday alone.

The first earthquake to be reported was on Oct. 25, around 12:40 p.m. That earthquake was measured at a 2.2 magnitude.

Three of the seven occurred last Thursday, (1.8, 1.7 and 2.1 respectively) according to USGS officials.

The fifth earthquake to be reported by officials was a 2.1 magnitude earthquake on October 29 at 6:21 p.m.

A sixth earthquake measuring in at 2.2 magnitude, hit Jenkinsville at 4:23 a.m. on Halloween.

Earthquakes that register less than 2.5 usually are too small to be felt.

While most people associated earthquakes with the west coast of the United States, the largest earthquake ever recorded on the eastern seaboard hit in Charleston on August 31, 1886. The quake measured a magnitude of 7.3.

The initial shock lasted nearly a full minute and it was felt from Chicago to Cuba.

You can report and see reports of people feeling the earthquake by clicking here.

