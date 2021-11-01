Advertisement

Minor earthquakes keep hitting near South Carolina town

Multiple news outlets report the U.S. Geological Survey initially registered the Sunday tremor...
Multiple news outlets report the U.S. Geological Survey initially registered the Sunday tremor in Fairfield County at 2.2 magnitude, but later edged up the intensity to 2.3.(A.P.)
By Dylan Leatherwood, Patrick Phillips and Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - An area near the South Carolina town of Jenkinsville has been hit with multiple minor earthquakes over the last week.

Officials with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) have confirmed that a 2 magnitude earthquake occurred on Monday around 11 a.m.

It’s the seventh small earthquake in the area over a week, with three quakes recorded on Thursday alone.

The first earthquake to be reported was on Oct. 25, around 12:40 p.m. That earthquake was measured at a 2.2 magnitude.

Three of the seven occurred last Thursday, (1.8, 1.7 and 2.1 respectively) according to USGS officials.

MORE | Shaw Industries bringing 300 new jobs with Aiken County expansion

The fifth earthquake to be reported by officials was a 2.1 magnitude earthquake on October 29 at 6:21 p.m.

A sixth earthquake measuring in at 2.2 magnitude, hit Jenkinsville at 4:23 a.m. on Halloween.

Earthquakes that register less than 2.5 usually are too small to be felt.

While most people associated earthquakes with the west coast of the United States, the largest earthquake ever recorded on the eastern seaboard hit in Charleston on August 31, 1886. The quake measured a magnitude of 7.3.

MORE | Generac already planning to expand its new plant in CSRA

The initial shock lasted nearly a full minute and it was felt from Chicago to Cuba.

You can report and see reports of people feeling the earthquake by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press and WIS contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nearly 300-pound black bear bit the 25-year-old hunter in the back.
Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand
Ray Terell Streetman
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside Augusta restaurant
Water faucet
Boil advisory lifted for area of New Ellenton
Halloween
Where and when kids can trick-or-treat this weekend in CSRA
Hundreds line up for Augusta vaccine incentive
Hundreds line up for Augusta vaccine incentive

Latest News

Local hospitals prepare to rollout vaccine for kids: ‘I expect there to be demand’
bus driver shortage
Local school districts working to get bus drivers behind the wheel
James Brown Arena
Voters to decide on new James Brown Arena
COVID generic
Hospitals prepare for vaccine rollout to kids 5-11
school bus driver shortage
'You have to get the job done': Districts work to fill bus driver positions