Local school districts working to get bus drivers behind the wheel

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bus drivers needed. Local school districts say they need more help getting your kids to and from school on time. We’re hearing from parents across the river region upset about late buses. Most of our districts say the delays are because there aren’t enough drivers to get behind the wheel.

Since the start of the school year we’ve heard from plenty of parents across the river region upset about late bus times. Now we know it’s because most counties don’t have enough bus drivers to get behind the wheel. In Aiken County there are dozens of open positions and a $1,000 bonus on the table.

We spoke with one of the school district’s transportation supervisors and he says the district’s experiencing a severe shortage of bus drivers.

Aiken County Transportation Supervisor Rashad Roland drives a bus every day.

“It can become challenging at times, but you’ve got to get the job done,” he said.

It’s a job Roland has to do on top of his role as supervisor because the district has a shortage in drivers. He says they have 41 openings.

“To have a shortage that extreme, we are getting kids to school late and they actually get home late as well, so we’re having significant delays in the mornings and afternoons,” he said.

School leaders are trying to bring down those delays and fill those positions. The school board approved a $1,000 sign on bonus for new drivers.

“I think that will be very beneficial for bringing people out. A lot of companies are struggling to try to hire, so I think that incentive will actually push people to come out,” he said.

The district held a hiring fair Monday. Roland says 15 people interviewed and they offered every one of them a job. That doesn’t mean they’re ready to drive yet. He says they have to take classes, tests, and get certified before they’re officially hired. That process could take at least six weeks.

“Throughout the whole process we’ll sit there and hold your hand the entire way until you complete that process and get that Class B CDL,” he said.

Roland says if you want to apply you can visit the district’s website or call the transportation office at (803) 593-7201.

