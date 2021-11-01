Local hospitals prepare to rollout vaccine for kids: ‘I expect there to be demand’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s only one step left before kids ages 5 to 11 get the green light to get vaccinated. Tuesday the CDC will have their final say.

A study by the Kaiser Family Foundation shows some interesting trends. When Pfizer first submitted their data to the FDA in September their survey found 34 percent of parents said they’d get their child vaccinated ‘right away’. 24 percent said they ‘definitely’ would not. The most recent numbers from Thursday, the number of willing parents is down and the number who say they won’t is up. The majority is in that ‘wait and see’ category.

But doctors say they still expect the demand to be very high when it all begins.

By the end of this week, many vaccine providers might have a full house again. But this time the patients will be much smaller.

“COVID-19 is the eighth leading cause of death in pediatrics over the last year. And so we know that this does affect pediatrics, both from a hospitalization standpoint and death. So it gives us another tool,” said Dr. Joshua Wyche, Assistant Vice President Strategic Planning, AU Health.

A tool AU and other providers are already preparing to distribute. AU Health has ordered more than 300 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine for ages 5 to 11. The Department of Public Health says they’ll be ready to start as soon as the CDC signs off.

“I expect there to be demand,” he said.

So what’s different?

The Pfizer shot for those 12 and up has 30 micrograms of vaccine, this one only has one-third of that. It also has an ingredient to allow for longer refrigerator stability. Instead of 30 days – it’ll last 10 weeks.

“Which is really important when we start to think low population areas such as rural areas, and as we think about rollouts outside of the United States,” said Wyche.

Wyche says pediatric offices will be at the forefront of the distribution.

“Have that conversation. Your pediatrician is willing and ready and available to have that conversation,” he said.

No doubt things are looking better. Tuesday University Hospital said they’ve cared for a total of 3,426 COVID patients since March 2020. 2,856 were able to recover and be discharged. They say cases continue to decline but colder weather bringing us indoors is a concern. They say, “We have the people who’ve gotten vaccinated to thank for the decline in cases.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.