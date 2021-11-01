Advertisement

Georgia woman gets no ER treatment, but $700 hospital bill

(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia woman who left an emergency room after waiting for hours without seeing a doctor says she walked away with her injury untreated and a $700 charge simply for showing up.

Taylor Davis told new outlets she went to the Emory Decatur Hospital emergency room in July for a head injury and decided to leave after no end in sight to her seven-hour wait.

A couple of weeks later, a surprise arrived in her mailbox: a $700 bill from the hospital. She was convinced it was a mistake, but was told it was an emergency room visit fee that is applied before being seen by a health care worker.

