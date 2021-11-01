Generac already planning to expand its new plant in CSRA

TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Generac Power Systems cut the ribbon on its new Trenton plant a week and a half ago, and it’s already announcing an expansion.

The company said Monday the expansion will increase its distribution capacity in the southeastern United States.

The expansion, expected to be complete by the third quarter of 2022, will add 200,000 square feet to the manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility. By increasing the building size by nearly 50 percent, the company will have space to store finished goods.

Generac bought the 421,000-square-foot facility located at 30 Generac Way in February 2021. Operations began in early July, but the ribbon cutting was Oct. 21, an occasion marked by a visit from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

“It has not been a full calendar year since Generac announced operations in South Carolina, and they have already made a lasting impact in Edgefield County,” McMaster said during the ceremony. “Generac has already created hundreds of jobs in Trenton and will end up employing a total of 750 people in the Palmetto State by the end of the year. For that, we could not be more grateful. We are proud to have Generac as a member of our state’s business community, and we look forward to this partnership for years to come.”

The company, known for its standby backup power generators, picked Trenton for its first manufacturing plant outside its home state of Wisconsin. The company initially announced it was bringing 400 jobs to the area but June announced it had gotten a grant making 300 more jobs possible.

“In further expanding our footprint in Trenton, we will be better able to meet the growing demand we are experiencing for Generac’s home standby generators and associated energy technologies,” Aaron Jagdfeld, president and chief executive officer of Generac, said Monday in a statement.

People seeking career opportunities at the Trenton plant can learn more and apply at https://www.generac.com/about-us/careers.

