Ga. university system sees slight decline in enrollment for fall

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - University System of Georgia enrollment dipped slightly this fall, although enrollment grew by 0.4% at Augusta University.

Total enrollment stands at 340,638 students attending the state’s 26 public colleges and universities.

Enrollment grew by 2.6% overall at research universities and by 0.5% overall at comprehensive universities, according to the system’s fall 2021 semester enrollment report.

Those increases include significant growth in key sectors such as graduate programs, which helped offset declines of 3.7% at state universities and 6.7% at state colleges.

Overall, the university system saw a decrease of 851 students or 0.2% across the state as campuses returned to in-person instruction and activities while maintaining the health and safety of campus communities.

USG’s fall enrollment count brings to an end seven straight years of enrollment increases for the system that last fall saw an all-time high of 341,489 students. This year’s count is the first time the fall report did not show an increase since 2013.

It also comes as USG has performed better than its peers nationally, overall experiencing more positive enrollment trends than many public and private four-year institutions across the country.

Comparing USG enrollment to national trends. (WRDW)

Within USG, enrollment increased at five institutions, remained unchanged at one and decreased at 20.

Institutions with enrollment growth included AU as well as the Georgia Institute of Technology (10.3%), Kennesaw State University (4.4%), University of Georgia (2.5%) and Georgia Southern University (0.5%). Georgia Southwestern State University was flat.

Dual enrollment increased by 3.7%. The other category that saw significant growth was new graduate and professional students, increasing by 3.6%.

The demographic numbers showed growth among Hispanic (3.4%) and Asian (10.3%) students with a slight dip in African American (-2.4%) and white (-2.2%) students.

The enrollment numbers were released in the USG’s “Fall 2021 Semester Enrollment Report,” which analyzes enrollment data by institution, age, gender, race and ethnicity, in-state, out-of-state and international students. The full report is available here.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.