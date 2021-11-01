Advertisement

Do you still need to adjust your clocks in Georgia and South Carolina?

By Clinton Hinely
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Yes, you still need to adjust your clocks this weekend in Georgia and South Carolina.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill that would allow Georgia to switch to daylight saving time permanently in April 2021, but it still requires an act of Congress for the state to adopt the change.

A current federal law prohibits states from observing daylight saving time year-around.

A similar bill was passed in South Carolina in 2020, but it too would need a change at the Federal level before it could be put into action.

So, in the early morning hours on Sunday, Nov. 7, all clocks in Georgia and South Carolina will need to fall back one hour.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nearly 300-pound black bear bit the 25-year-old hunter in the back.
Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand
Ray Terell Streetman
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside Augusta restaurant
Water faucet
Boil advisory lifted for area of New Ellenton
Halloween
Where and when kids can trick-or-treat this weekend in CSRA
Hundreds line up for Augusta vaccine incentive
Hundreds line up for Augusta vaccine incentive

Latest News

University of Georgia
Ga. university system sees slight decline in enrollment for fall
Augusta University funds at stake
Biden vaccine mandate imperils AU funds, Ga. lawsuit says
Generac plant in Trenton, S.C.
Generac already planning to expand its new plant in CSRA
A ribbon is cut on an electric vehicle charging station at Diamond Lakes Park in Augusta.
WATCH: Car-charging station, Green Augusta program launch
Nice Tuesday, cooler rest of the week
Nice Tuesday, cooler rest of the week