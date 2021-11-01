Do you have information that could help find this missing teen?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies continue to look for a teenager who was reported missing last week.

Blessin Bussey, 15, was last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday leaving the 3200 block of Deans Bridge Road with an unknown male.

Bussey was wearing a black jacket, blue or black jeans and sneakers, and is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 125 pouns, with black hair and brown eyes. Deputies also released a photo.

Anyone with information about the missing teenager is urged to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.