Advertisement

Do you have information that could help find this missing teen?

Blessin Bussey
Blessin Bussey(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies continue to look for a teenager who was reported missing last week.

Blessin Bussey, 15, was last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday leaving the 3200 block of Deans Bridge Road with an unknown male.

Bussey was wearing a black jacket, blue or black jeans and sneakers, and is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 125 pouns, with black hair and brown eyes. Deputies also released a photo.

Anyone with information about the missing teenager is urged to contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080

MORE | Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside Augusta restaurant

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nearly 300-pound black bear bit the 25-year-old hunter in the back.
Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand
File Graphic
Boil water advisory issued for area of Aiken County
Halloween
Where and when kids can trick-or-treat this weekend in CSRA
Hundreds line up for Augusta vaccine incentive
Hundreds line up for Augusta vaccine incentive
Augusta Red Crab shooting kills one, injures one other

Latest News

New audio and video released in 2015 death of Stephen Smith
Family of the 19-year old whose case was reopened after Murdaugh murders attends event in his honor
Ray Streetman
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside Augusta restaurant
Miracle Monday│ Child Life Team turns fear into smiles at children’s hospital
Miracle Monday│ Child Life Team turns fear into smiles at children’s hospital
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Amazon center brings growth to Appling
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Amazon center brings growth to Appling