Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will stay mostly clear with lows dropping to the mid 40s early this morning. Winds will be calm.

Chilly mornings expected this week with the potential for first frost of the season this weekend. (WRDW)

A dry cold front will move through the area today, stalling near the southern forecast area. We will stay mostly sunny today with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest most of the day less than 10 mph.

Wedge conditions are expected to start forming by Wednesday with surface winds turning out of the northeast between 5-10 mph. Northern CSRA counties will see highs in the mid 50s, but the southern CSRA will see highs in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will be persistent over our northern counties with coverage decreasing further south. We should stay dry during the day Wednesday, but as moisture increases in the upper atmosphere a few showers could be possible by Wednesday night.

Moisture increases further Thursday through Thursday night with scattered showers expected across the region. Highs on Thursday will be cooler than average in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A few showers look to remain possible Friday with cloudy skies and cool highs near 60.

Drying out for the weekend as high pressure settles over the area. There is the potential for frost/freeze this weekend, especially Sunday morning with lows in the mid 30s.

We also have Subtropical Storm Wanda in the Atlantic Basin. With the formation of this system, we have exhausted of all our regular storm names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season and will have to use a supplemental list for any systems that develop the rest of this season.

We are watching an area of low pressure near Cape Verde that currently has a 10% chance of development in the next 2-5 days. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.