American Airlines cancels flights for 4th straight day

Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over the weekend, the company said.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(CNN) - American Airlines travelers experienced more frustrations on Monday as the airline canceled another 250 flights, following several days of cancellations.

About 1,900 flights have been canceled since Friday, as American dealt with weather issues and staffing shortages.

The company said it is being proactive to minimize inconvenience and the issues should start resolving on Monday.

Three weeks ago, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over several days because of weather and air traffic control issues.

