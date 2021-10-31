Advertisement

Virginia Tech’s Turner catches Georgia Tech in 26-17 win

Tre Turner scored a 69-yard TD in the win at Georgia Tech.
Tre Turner scored a 69-yard TD in the win at Georgia Tech.(wvir)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — Tre Turner caught seven passes for a 187 yards and one score to lead Virginia Tech to a 26-17 win at Georgia Tech  as the Hokies snapped a three-game losing streak.

Georgia Tech toyed with a comeback in the second half, but couldn’t overcome a first half in which the Yellow Jackets allowed Virginia Tech – the next-to-last ranked offense in the conference at 329.7 yards per game – to match that yardage on the way to a 20-7 lead.

