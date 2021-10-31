Advertisement

Start me up: Lee makes 1st big league start in World Series

En el béisbol de las grandes ligas, el miércoles, 27 de octubre, se enfrentaron nuevamente los...
En el béisbol de las grandes ligas, el miércoles, 27 de octubre, se enfrentaron nuevamente los Bravos de Atlanta ante los Astros de Houston. ¿Qué sucedió?(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s Dylan Lee became the first pitcher to make his first big league start in the World Series.

The 27-year-old lasted four batters and 15 pitches against Houston. He allowed one run while getting one out, the shortest start in the Series since the Yankees’ David Wells in Game 5 of 2003. The run scored when Carlos Correa hit an RBI grounder off Kyle Wright. Lee, who had two regular season and two postseason appearances as a reliever, has a 27.00 Series ERA.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nearly 300-pound black bear bit the 25-year-old hunter in the back.
Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand
Augusta man killed, another injured in fight at the Red Crab
Halloween
Where and when kids can trick-or-treat this weekend in CSRA
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Kemp, McMaster suing Biden in Augusta over vaccine mandate
Players push ambulance out of mud to help injured player at Lakeside football game
Players push ambulance out of mud to help injured athlete at Lakeside football game

Latest News

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks for an open man during their NBA playoff...
Harris, Embiid help lead 76ers rout of Hawks
Georgia Southern quarterback Justin Tomlin (17) is tackled by Arkansas Greg Brooks Jr. (9)...
Georgia State scores in final minute to top Georgia Southern
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud celebrates his home run with Dansby Swanson during the eighth...
Braves’ home-field edge enhanced by soggy conditions
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) is tackled by Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine...
No. 1 Georgia, defense dominate Florida in Cocktail Party