South Carolina man gets 18 years for 2019 fatal shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Officials say a South Carolina man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally shooting another man who he traded death threats with on social media.

The 7th Circuit Solicitor’s office says Brandon A. Arledge pleaded guilty Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter in the killing of 39-year-old Belton Dandy.

Authorities say the two Spartanburg men threatened to kill each other during Facebook Live videos in the weeks before the January 2019 shooting.

They said Arledge initially denied being in the apartment at the time of the shooting, but analysis confirmed that a baseball hat found next to the victim likely had Arledge’s DNA on it.

