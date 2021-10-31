Advertisement

Shipley’s TD saves Clemson in 30-20 win over Florida State

Will Shipley had 128 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground in Clemson's 30-20 win over FSU.
Will Shipley had 128 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground in Clemson's 30-20 win over FSU.(247Noles)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Will Shipley ran for two touchdowns, including the game-winning 21-yard score with 2:53 left, as Clemson rallied past Florida State 30-20 for its 32nd straight victory at Death Valley.

Shipley finished with 124 yards. His final score put the Tigers back on top after Florida State took the lead with Jermaine Johnson’s 6-yard fumble recovery touchdown for a 20-17 lead in front a stunned crowd. But the Tigers offense regrouped after an awful second half to find the end zone and beat Florida State for a sixth consecutive time.

