Hundreds line up for Augusta vaccine incentive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, Augusta’s new vaccine incentive went into effect, doubling how much money you could get for receiving the COVID vaccine.

Before, you had to wait until you were fully vaccinated to get $100. Now, there’s no more wait, and you can get $100 for each shot, for a total of $200.

“The COVID shot, I really don’t believe in it,” said Colson Burdell.

If he doesn’t believe in it, why is he in line at a vaccine clinic?

“I’m sorry to say, but I’m a broke sally, so I need the money man,” he said.

He’s one of hundreds who sat in line at Augusta’s mass vaccination clinic.

They lined up in cars and on foot outside James Brown Arena for a hundred bucks.

The city says it gave out 270 gift cards on Saturday morning.

“People are excited, they want to be incentivized immediately,” said Mayor Hardie Davis. “I applaud the commissioners again for taking that bold step.”

Davis thinks it’s a phenomenal turnout.

Richmond County’s vaccination rate is 39%, and he believes the added incentive will help bring that up.

“Without question this is one of our most important efforts in the City of Augusta, if we’re gonna save lives, stop the spread of the virus, this is the way that we get that done,” Davis said.

“I think it’s kind of weird that the government, or not the government but the city is paying you to get the shot,” Burdell said.

Burdell says if they weren’t paying him, he definitely would not get the shot. Now that he has, he’s happy he did.

“I just want to help the community out, that’s one way of giving back I guess,” he said.

Augusta will hold another mass vaccination clinic in three weeks. It will be at the Augusta Mall on November 20.

You can get a hundred dollars there if you’re getting your first or second shot.

