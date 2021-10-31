Advertisement

Harris, Embiid help lead 76ers rout of Hawks

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks for an open man during their NBA playoff...
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks for an open man during their NBA playoff basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Joel Embiid added 19 points and the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Atlanta Hawks 122-94.

Philadelphia carried a 60-36 advantage over the Hawks in the paint while outscoring Atlanta by a 34-14 margin on fast-break points. Six different Sixers finished in double figures with, Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle and Shake Milton all adding to the scoring party. Harris was 9 of 13 from the floor and had four assists. Embiid — who has been forced to play at the perimeter and away from the post because of nagging knee issues left over from last year’s postseason — shot 5 of 13 and grabbed five rebounds.

