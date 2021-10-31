Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures fell overnight into the upper 40s and low/mid 50s with a light breeze out of the west between 3-8 mph. Be sure to grab a jacket before heading off to church or out the door this morning.

Sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Your Halloween is expected to stay dry throughout the day and evening giving us perfect weather for trick-or-treating. Temperatures will cool back into the 60s and 50s by 8:00 pm.

Nice weather sticks around next week with mostly sunny skies Monday through Wednesday and highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances remain low next week until we get into the Thursday - Friday time frame with cooler high temperatures in the 60s. Keep it here for the latest updates.

