Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Cloudy, cool, and breezy today with a low chance for light showers. Drier by Halloween.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Showers will be ending this evening with skies beginning to clear after midnight. Temperatures will fall to the upper 40s by morning with a light breeze out of the west between 3-6 mph. Definitely make sure you have the jacket as you’re heading off to church.

Sunshine returns tomorrow with highs in the low 70s. Sunday is expected to stay dry throughout the day and evening, perfect weather for trick or treating. Temperatures will cool back into the 60s and 50s by 8:00 pm.

Nice weather sticks around next week with mostly sunny skies Monday through Wednesday and highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances remain low next week until we get into the Thursday - Friday time frame. Keep it here for the latest updates.

