Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Drier and warmer for your Halloween. A beautiful start to the work week expected.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today started crisp in the upper 40s and low 50s with a light wind out of the west. Throughout the day it stayed nice and sunny with afternoon temps warming to a seasonal 74° at Bush Field. Tonight for trick or treating skies will stay mostly clear and temperatures will fall out of the 70s and quickly reach the mid to lower 60s by 7/8 pm and into the mid to upper 50s by 9 pm.

Lows by tomorrow morning will fall back to the 40s with some locations reaching the mid 40s, definitely make sure to grab the jacket as you’re heading out the door.

Nice weather sticks around next week with mostly sunny skies Monday through Wednesday and highs mainly in the mid to low 70s. Rain chances remain low next week until we get into the Thursday - Friday time frame with cooler high temperatures in the 60s.

Wanda is expected to continue to move away from the USA.
We also have Subtropical Storm Wanda in the Atlantic Basin which developed last night. With the formation of this system, we have exhausted of all our regular storm names for the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season and will have to use a supplemental list for any systems that develop the rest of this season.

We will have to utilize this list if any more tropical systems develop this hurricane season.
We are watching an area of low pressure near Cape Verde that currently has a 30% chance of development in the next 2-5 days. Keep it here for the latest updates.

