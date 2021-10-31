Advertisement

Braves’ home-field edge enhanced by soggy conditions

Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud celebrates his home run with Dansby Swanson during the eighth...
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud celebrates his home run with Dansby Swanson during the eighth inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves are gaining an unusual home-field advantage this weekend in the form of intermittent rain.

Truist Park’s field remained soggy ahead of Game 4 of the World Series following periods of light showers. The rain hasn’t been strong enough to prompt any delays, but batting practice was wiped out for the second straight day. The infield tarp has kept the dirt in fine shape, but the outfield was again soaked Saturday, presenting potentially tricky plays for outfielders once again. The conditions didn’t appear to cause any significant issues for outfielders in Atlanta’s 2-0 Game 3 victory Friday night, although both sides thought the Braves might have an edge knowing how the turf plays when wet.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nearly 300-pound black bear bit the 25-year-old hunter in the back.
Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand
Augusta man killed, another injured in fight at the Red Crab
Halloween
Where and when kids can trick-or-treat this weekend in CSRA
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Kemp, McMaster suing Biden in Augusta over vaccine mandate
Players push ambulance out of mud to help injured player at Lakeside football game
Players push ambulance out of mud to help injured athlete at Lakeside football game

Latest News

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks for an open man during their NBA playoff...
Harris, Embiid help lead 76ers rout of Hawks
Georgia Southern quarterback Justin Tomlin (17) is tackled by Arkansas Greg Brooks Jr. (9)...
Georgia State scores in final minute to top Georgia Southern
En el béisbol de las grandes ligas, el miércoles, 27 de octubre, se enfrentaron nuevamente los...
Start me up: Lee makes 1st big league start in World Series
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) is tackled by Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine...
No. 1 Georgia, defense dominate Florida in Cocktail Party