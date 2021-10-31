Advertisement

Boil water advisory out for parts of Aiken

File Graphic
File Graphic(Associated Press Graphic)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the New Ellenton Commission of Public Works, the Cedar Creek subdivision is under a boil water advisory.

People living on Veranda Lane, Club Drive, and Longshadow Drive need to boil their water for at least one hour.

The Commission of Public Works says a notification will be sent when the advisory is lifted.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta man killed, another injured in fight at the Red Crab
A nearly 300-pound black bear bit the 25-year-old hunter in the back.
Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand
Halloween
Where and when kids can trick-or-treat this weekend in CSRA
Players push ambulance out of mud to help injured player at Lakeside football game
Players push ambulance out of mud to help injured athlete at Lakeside football game
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Kemp, McMaster suing Biden in Augusta over vaccine mandate

Latest News

Hundreds line up for Augusta vaccine incentive
Hundreds line up for Augusta vaccine incentive
Hundreds line up for Augusta vaccine incentive
Hundreds line up for Augusta vaccine incentive
Evans High School football
Evan’s Knights keeps winning reputation with new commander
Westside High School
First-year Westside coach keeps momentum rolling: ‘We’ve been having a good year’