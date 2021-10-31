Boil water advisory out for parts of Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the New Ellenton Commission of Public Works, the Cedar Creek subdivision is under a boil water advisory.

People living on Veranda Lane, Club Drive, and Longshadow Drive need to boil their water for at least one hour.

The Commission of Public Works says a notification will be sent when the advisory is lifted.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.