Players push ambulance out of mud to help injured athlete at Lakeside football game

Players push ambulance out of mud to help injured player at Lakeside football game
By Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An injury Friday night at the Lakeside High School vs. Grovetown High School game led to the sound of sirens and a different kind of teamwork.

That injured player from Grovetown was in the ambulance when it got stuck in the mud after suffering a neck injury. Players were quick to lend a hand to help the crew get on it’s way.

