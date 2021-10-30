First-year Westside coach keeps momentum rolling: ‘We’ve been having a good year’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Senior safety Caleb Hutchinson isn’t shy of a little contact. He’s put together an impressive resume after committing to Coastal Carolina.

“It was great I was really excited because I haven’t gotten an offer before so it was a good feeling and I just had to keep working from there,” he said.

During Hutchinson’s four years Westside has seen it’s share of highs and lows in the program.

“We’ve been having a good year with our first year head coach and he’s come in and changed some things around for the better,” said Hutchinson.

The Patriots have put together a 6-2 record and are 5-1 in the 4-A region under first year Head Coach Lee Hutto.

“I think we’re going to be a good team in the next few years because he’s getting the young guys prepared for the years coming in,” he said.

But right now this senior heavy team is doing the heavy lifting.

“When you have two special football players it makes our job as coaches easier,” he said.

Just two years ago Westside saw itself at the bottom of the barrel sitting at 3-7. Now Hutto is turning that around.

“We’ve been pleased with the process and the way the kids have bought in to what we’re trying to accomplish, the way they work. Our coaching staff has done a tremendous job,” said Hutto.

Hutto and his staff hope to keep this momentum rolling into next year.

“It’s been fun. the process has been exciting and we’re looking forward to building this thing,” he said.

Westside hosted Jefferson County Friday night which will determine the who gets the second place spot in the 4-A region.

