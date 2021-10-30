Advertisement

Evan’s Knights keeps winning reputation with new commander

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday night was senior’s night at Evans High School and the Knights have gone into battle with one another for the past three years. But now they have a new commander.

“I was nervous at first I’m not going to lie. I was like who we got coming in I just want a good coach,” said

As a first year head coach Barrett Davis shocked his players.

“We really connected really connected and then you know he got here and we had to feel each other out a little bit and I really bought in to what he was saying and once I bought in I feel like the younger kids bought in as well,” said a player.

Coach Davis preaches W-I-N.

“Whatever is necessary and that’s if it’s on or off the field,” said Davis.

His players say he’s done just that – taking time to get to know them off the field teaching them to overcome adversity and to do everything to the best of their ability. Davis says their response, natural talent and brotherhood will leave a legacy for the future of his team.

MORE: | Players push ambulance out of mud to help injured athlete at Lakeside football game

“They’ve led in a very positive way and we’re starting to see that trickle down to some of our younger guys too so that’s what it’s all about,” said Davis.

“It’s surreal you know I’m the big bro now,” said a player. “It feels great it feels like I’m a role model it feels like I’m a superstar.”

So this team keeps their winning reputation. And Friday night they did just that. The Knights ended the half strong 27 to 6 and the final score was 40 to 6 Evans High.

