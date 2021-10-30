Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Cloudy, cool, and breezy today with a low chance for light showers. Drier by Halloween.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Low temperatures were down near 50 this morning across the CSRA with mostly cloudy skies and little to no fog coverage. Clouds are expected to stick around through most of your Saturday with highs in the low mid 60s. A stray light shower will be possible this afternoon and evening as well. Winds will be out of the west between 10-15 mph.

Lows early Sunday will be cooler in the mid to upper 40s. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the low 70s. As of now things look to be dry and fall-like for trick or treating.

Mostly dry for trick or treating this weekend. Just a little cooler for Saturday evening.
Mostly dry for trick or treating this weekend. Just a little cooler for Saturday evening.(WRDW)

Nice weather sticks around next week with mostly sunny skies Monday through Wednesday and highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances remain low next week until we get into the Thursday - Friday time frame. Keep it here for the latest updates.

