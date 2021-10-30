Augusta man killed, another injured in fight at the Red Crab

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to Red Crab, 3206 Peach Orchard Rd, in reference to a fight with gun shots.

Upon arrival, deputies learned a fight broke out among several people when unknown subjects fired several gun shots which struck two subjects. The first subject was a black male, 31 years old from Augusta, who succumbed to his injuries. The second subject was a black female, 28 years old from Augusta, who was shot in the right leg and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The call came in at 9:55 p.m.

CID is actively investigating this case and no further information is available at this time. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

