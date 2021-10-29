Christ Community Health gets funds, support from Bank of America

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Christ Community Health will receive $50,000 in grant support after being selected as a 2021 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion.

The nonprofit will also get an opportunity at virtual leadership training training on topics like human capital management, increasing financial sustainability and storytelling.

Founded in 2007, Christ Community operates two clinics in downtown Augusta. With a staff of more than 100, it provides adult and pediatric medical, dental, behavioral health, HIV/chronic disease management and lab services to more than 7,200 uninsured and underinsured families from 10 counties.

“As communities continue to recover and navigate a changing landscape, nonprofits are still experiencing significant demands and are in need of resources to help provide essential health and behavioral services,” said Ora Parish, president, Bank of America Augusta/Aiken. Support and programs like Neighborhood Champions help these organizations, Parish said.

Don Branum, CEO of Christ Community Health, said the nonprofit is grateful and looks forward to tapping into its training resources to help sharpen leadership skills.

“This grant means more uninsured and underinsured families will have an affordable option for quality health care,” Branum said. “Good health is critical to maintaining employment, staying in school and overcoming poverty.”

Alongside Augusta, the bank will bring the program to over 42 additional communities across the U.S.

