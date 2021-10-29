Advertisement

Why Augusta doubled COVID vaccine incentive — and how to get it

By Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Getting more shots into arms — that’s why the city of Augusta says it will pay you $200 to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Up until now, the city offered you $100 once you got your second shot.

Now starting Saturday, you can get $100 for your first shot and your second shot, for a total of $200.

We asked Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. why the city is doubling the amount.

He says city leaders want to start rewarding people immediately by offering money for that first dose.

“It’s kind of like a game of basketball. … If you’re down by five points or seven points and you’re in the fourth quarter of the game, you have to make adjustments cause you want to win,” he told News 12.

“We want to win in the city of Augusta, making sure people are healthy, living healthy and sustainable lives.”

To qualify for the incentive, you have to get your shots at a city-authorized clinic, which includes the Richmond County Health Department.

MORE | 50% of Georgians fully vaccinated against COVID

The Augusta Commission approved the change Tuesday, and it will take effect on Saturday — just in time for a drive-thru vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at the James Brown Arena.

Another drive-thru clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Augusta Mall.

These other vaccination clinics will offer the incentive:

  • Nov. 4 from 4-6 p.m. at the Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road
  • Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Robert Howard Community Center, 103 Diamond Lakes Way
  • Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jamestown Community Center and Park, 3647 Karleen Road
  • Dec. 4 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Carrie J. Mays Family Life Center, 1014 11th Ave.

First, second and booster shots will be available at these clinics, but the brand of vaccine will vary by location.

Since the August approval of the incentive program, 11,000 have been fully vaccinated. From Aug. 20 to Oct. 20, Richmond County has gone from a 33% fully vaccinated rate to 39%.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nearly 300-pound black bear bit the 25-year-old hunter in the back.
Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand
Halloween
Where and when kids can trick-or-treat this weekend in CSRA
Desmond Bates and Eugene Simmons III
Woman robbed at gunpoint during meet-up for puppy sale; 2 charged
From left: Michael and Amber Buckner
Grovetown parents charged with cruelty in beating of teen
Six accidents on I-520 westbound caused lanes to shut down temporarily on Thursday evening.
6 accidents snarl traffic on westbound, eastbound I-520

Latest News

.
Four E. coli cases may be linked to 2021 Georgia National Fair
COVID booster shot
I-TEAM | Natural COVID immunity vs. vaccine: What’s the difference?
This person was among those getting a vaccination incentive card on Sept. 8 during a clinic at...
Augusta doubles COVID vaccine incentive to $200 for 2 shots
Aiken Regional Medical Centers
Aiken Regional relaxes visitor rules as COVID crisis eases