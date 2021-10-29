Why Augusta doubled COVID vaccine incentive — and how to get it

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Getting more shots into arms — that’s why the city of Augusta says it will pay you $200 to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Up until now, the city offered you $100 once you got your second shot.

Now starting Saturday, you can get $100 for your first shot and your second shot, for a total of $200.

We asked Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. why the city is doubling the amount.

He says city leaders want to start rewarding people immediately by offering money for that first dose.

“It’s kind of like a game of basketball. … If you’re down by five points or seven points and you’re in the fourth quarter of the game, you have to make adjustments cause you want to win,” he told News 12.

“We want to win in the city of Augusta, making sure people are healthy, living healthy and sustainable lives.”

To qualify for the incentive, you have to get your shots at a city-authorized clinic, which includes the Richmond County Health Department.

The Augusta Commission approved the change Tuesday, and it will take effect on Saturday — just in time for a drive-thru vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at the James Brown Arena.

Another drive-thru clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Augusta Mall.

These other vaccination clinics will offer the incentive:

Nov. 4 from 4-6 p.m. at the Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road

Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Robert Howard Community Center, 103 Diamond Lakes Way

Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jamestown Community Center and Park, 3647 Karleen Road

Dec. 4 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Carrie J. Mays Family Life Center, 1014 11th Ave.

First, second and booster shots will be available at these clinics, but the brand of vaccine will vary by location.

Since the August approval of the incentive program, 11,000 have been fully vaccinated. From Aug. 20 to Oct. 20, Richmond County has gone from a 33% fully vaccinated rate to 39%.

