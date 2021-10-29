Schools release COVID numbers in Richmond, Columbia counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System on Friday released its COVID-19 statistics for the past week.
Out of 29,167 students, the district has 32 positive students, a rate of 1%, and 134 quarantines students. Out of 4,315 employees, the district has five positive cases and 12 quarantined employees.
Here’s a look at the numbers for the week ending Oct. 22:
Richmond County School System
The district has 29,167 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the week ending Oct. 29:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
A. B. Merry, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Barton Chapel, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Bayvale, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Blythe, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Copeland, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Deer Chase, 1 positive student, 26 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
Diamond Lakes, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Garrett, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Goshen, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Gracewood, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Hains, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Hephzibah, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Jamestown, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Jenkins-White, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Lake Forest Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
McBean, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Meadowbrook, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
Monte Sano, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Sue Reynolds, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Terrace Manor, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Tobacco Road, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
W.S. Hornsby, 1 positive student, 18 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
Warren Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Wheeless Road, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Wilkinson Gardens, 1 positive student, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Willis Foreman, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
K-8 SCHOOLS
Belair K-8, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
C.T. Walker, 2 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Freedom Park, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Richmond Hill, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Hornsby Middle, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Langford, 2 positive students, 30 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Murphey, 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Pine Hill, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Spirit Creek, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Tutt, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
HIGH SCHOOLS
Academy of Richmond County, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
A.R. Johnson, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Butler, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Cross Creek, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Davidson, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Glenn Hills, 3 positive students, 12 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
T.W. Josey, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Lucy C. Laney, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Performance Learning Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
RCTCM, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Westside, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS
Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
ESchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Sandhills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
Columbia County School System
The 28,570-student Columbia County School System hasn’t yet released its figures for this week. But here are the numbers for the week ending Oct. 22:
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- Baker Place, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Blue Ridge, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Brookwood, 2 positive students, 2 positive employees
- Cedar Ridge, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Euchee Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Evans, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Grovetown, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Lewiston, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Martinez, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- North Columbia, 3 positive students, 2 positive employees
- North Harlem, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Parkway, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- River Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Riverside, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- South Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Stevens Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Westmont, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Columbia, 3 positive students, 1 positive employees
- Evans, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Grovetown, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Harlem, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Lakeside, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Riverside, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Stallings Island, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
HIGH SCHOOLS
- Evans, 3 positive students, 1 positive employees
- Greenbrier, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Grovetown, 2 positive students, 1 positive employees
- Harlem, 1 positive students, 1 positive employees
- Lakeside, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees
- Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS
- 2 positive employees
