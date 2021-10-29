Advertisement

Schools release COVID numbers in Richmond, Columbia counties

By Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System on Friday released its COVID-19 statistics for the past week.

Out of 29,167 students, the district has 32 positive students, a rate of 1%, and 134 quarantines students. Out of 4,315 employees, the district has five positive cases and 12 quarantined employees.

Here’s a look at the numbers for the week ending Oct. 22:

Richmond County School System

The district has 29,167 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the week ending Oct. 29:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

A. B. Merry, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Barton Chapel, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Bayvale, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Blythe, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Copeland, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Deer Chase, 1 positive student, 26 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Diamond Lakes, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Garrett, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Goshen, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Gracewood, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hains, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Jamestown, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Jenkins-White, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Lake Forest Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

McBean, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Meadowbrook, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees

Monte Sano, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Sue Reynolds, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Terrace Manor, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Tobacco Road, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

W.S. Hornsby, 1 positive student, 18 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Warren Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Wheeless Road, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Wilkinson Gardens, 1 positive student, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Willis Foreman, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

K-8 SCHOOLS

Belair K-8, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

C.T. Walker, 2 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Freedom Park, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Richmond Hill, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hornsby Middle, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Langford, 2 positive students, 30 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Murphey, 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Pine Hill, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Spirit Creek, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Tutt, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

Academy of Richmond County, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

A.R. Johnson, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Butler, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Cross Creek, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Davidson, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Glenn Hills, 3 positive students, 12 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

T.W. Josey, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Lucy C. Laney, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Performance Learning Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

RCTCM, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Westside, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS

Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

ESchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Sandhills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Columbia County School System

The 28,570-student Columbia County School System hasn’t yet released its figures for this week. But here are the numbers for the week ending Oct. 22:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

  • Baker Place, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Blue Ridge, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Brookwood, 2 positive students, 2 positive employees
  • Cedar Ridge, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Euchee Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Evans, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Lewiston, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Martinez, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • North Columbia, 3 positive students, 2 positive employees
  • North Harlem, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Parkway, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • River Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Riverside, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • South Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Stevens Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Westmont, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

  • Columbia, 3 positive students, 1 positive employees
  • Evans, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Harlem, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Lakeside, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Riverside, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Stallings Island, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • Evans, 3 positive students, 1 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 2 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 2 positive students, 1 positive employees
  • Harlem, 1 positive students, 1 positive employees
  • Lakeside, 4 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS

  • 2 positive employees

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

