Rival says Herschel Walker’s past should bar him from Senate

Herschel Walker
Herschel Walker(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Another Republican candidate says Herschel Walker’s history of violence against women should disqualify him from being a U.S. senator from Georgia.

State Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black is one of three other GOP candidates in the 2022 race.

He made the remarks Thursday after touring a domestic violence center in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta.

Gary Black, Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture
Gary Black, Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture(Source: WALB)

A spokesperson for Walker didn’t immediately respond to a phone call, text and email.

Walker says Republicans will invite fatal Democratic attacks if they nominate Walker.

The former football great discloses in a 2008 book that he had been diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder.

He says he turned his life around in 2001, but 2005 court filings by Walker’s ex-wife indicate violent behavior continued.

