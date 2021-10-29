Advertisement

Register Saturday for the James Brown Turkey Giveaway

By Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Registration for the James Brown Turkey Giveaway is Saturday at the James Brown Arena from 9-11 a.m. Saturday.

Make sure you have your ID and proof of address, like a water bill or a lease.

If you can’t make it Saturday, your last chance to register is the following Saturday.

The giveaway will be Nov. 22 at the Seventh Street parking lot just outside the arena.

The annual event is organized and funded by the James Brown Family Foundation.

For more information, call 803-640-2090 or email ino@jamesbrownfamilyfdn.org.

FEAST TO-GO: Also ahead of Thanksgiving, New Zion Branch Ministries and Four Mile Missionary Baptist Church are planning a “Unity in the Community” Thanksgiving feast from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23 at the New Ellenton Community Center, 212 Pine Hill Ave. This will be a drive-thru event, with prepared plates to your vehicle; there will be no dining in.

