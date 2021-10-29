Advertisement

It’s your last chance to vote early on arena bond referendum

James Brown Arena
By Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today is your last day to vote early in the special election for the new James Brown Arena.

Election Day is next week.

Residents of Richmond County are voting on a bond referendum to help pay for the new arena.

Advance voting will be available until 6 p.m. in the Linda Beazley Community Room at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building and at the Brigham Recreation Center, Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes and Warren Road Recreation Center.

All people voting in person during advance voting must provide one of the six acceptable forms of photo identification.

Election Day voting will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and all polling locations in Richmond County will be open. Voters must report to their assigned precinct in order to vote on Election Day.

