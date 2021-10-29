Is Augusta’s COVID vaccine incentive successful?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta says paying people to get vaccinated works. It’s been close to two months since the launch of the incentive program. Commissioners say it’s working but is it really making the difference they expected?

It’s no doubt Richmond County’s vaccinated rate has gone up but the reason isn’t so straightforward. Doctors say vaccination trends go in waves correlating to community concern for COVID.

For example, at the lowest point in July 274 people in Richmond County were getting vaccinated daily. Around that time COVID cases were fairly low. In September, we saw a peak of about 437 people were getting vaccinated daily – that’s around the same time the delta variant concerns peaked. Now as cases drop doctors say vaccinations are down once again.

At first, it was just $100, now you can get $200 richer with two pokes of a needle.

“I think, at this point, it really is a multitude of programs that move the needle at all vaccinations,” said Dr. Joshua Wyche, Assistant Vice President Strategic Planning, AU Health variant.

So how much more of Augusta is getting vaxed up?

Augusta’s vaccine incentive program started back in September, a time when vaccine demand was low. The city announced this week since August 20th Richmond County’s rate of full vaccination has increased by 6 percent. Now 39 percent of the population is vaccinated.

“Every little bit helps,” he said.

And it might not be the money getting people to roll up a sleeve.

We had that concern over the Delta variant. We have the city of Augusta vaccine incentive, boosters, is it easy or is it even doable to, pinpoint a reason that we see any type of vaccine uptake?

“No, you really can’t,” said Wyche.

Other counties have seen increases too. Back in August, both Emanuel and Jenkins counties had fewer than 29 percent of their population vaccinated. In the same time frame Augusta’s rate increased by 6 percent, Emanuel increased by 10 percent, and Jenkins by 7 percent without a $100 incentive. Money talks, but COVID does too.

“The number one reason people move from the ‘I am not going to get the vaccine’ to the ‘I’m going to be vaccinated’ camp, is a loved one or a family member or someone close to ultimately comes down with severe disease, hospitalization or death from COVID-19,” he said.

Dr. Wyche says age, education, and income are the biggest factors in who’s getting vaccinated and who’s still holding out. In Richmond County, the younger age group 20 to 24 still has the lowest vaccination percentage of all eligible adults.

