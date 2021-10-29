Hephzibah couple charged with neglect of 78-year-old woman

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A couple in Hephzibah are facing elder neglect charges after a 78-year-old victim was found in deplorable conditions and failing health.

Early Thursday morning, deputies responded to a residence on Corning Street in Hephzibah following a report of elderly abuse, according to a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Medical responders told deputies they were assisting a bed ridden elderly victim who was found with her backside covered in feces, blood and urine. The report further states the victim’s spinal cord was showing through her skin.

Suspects 24-year-old Jacob Brigham and his fiancée 23-year-old Breann Murray told deputies they have been in charge of taking care of the victim. They additionally told deputies a nurse from a company was visiting in the past to check on the victim but hasn’t been to the residence since June.

Brigham told authorities the victim had became bed ridden because she became “lazy,” the report states.

The victim was transported to Augusta Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Brigham and Murray were detained and taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. There, they were both charged with neglect to a disabled adult, elderly person or resident, according to arrest records.

