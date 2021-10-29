Have you seen this missing Burke County woman?

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman remains missing about three months after she was last seen in Waynesboro, according to her family.

Portia Lakendra Nesbitt, originally from Dublin, Ga., went missing from the Waynesboro area on July 26. She has brown eyes, black hair, is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help finding her in July, but she is still missing, according to her sister.

If you have any information about where Nesbitt could be, please contact Lt. James Kelly with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

