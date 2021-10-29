Advertisement

Hancock County vehicle fire intentionally set, authorities say

Fire
Fire(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Friday that a vehicle in Hancock County was intentionally set on fire.

The fire occurred on Powelton Avenue in Sparta around 9:22 p.m. Tuesday.

The car was inoperable and had been stored at the residence for about two months.

MORE | Tased man’s family moving forward with civil lawsuit

“The fire originated in the front passenger seat of the vehicle and upon investigation was found to have been intentionally set,” King said. “We are asking for the help of the community in bringing the perpetrator(s) to justice.”

King’s Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Hancock County Fire Department with the investigation.

In coordination with the State Fire Investigations Unit, a reward of up to $10,000 is offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson.

Anyone with information about the Hancock County fire is invited to call 800-282-5804.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halloween
Where and when kids can trick-or-treat this weekend in CSRA
A nearly 300-pound black bear bit the 25-year-old hunter in the back.
Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand
Desmond Bates and Eugene Simmons III
Woman robbed at gunpoint during meet-up for puppy sale; 2 charged
From left: Michael and Amber Buckner
Grovetown parents charged with cruelty in beating of teen
Six accidents on I-520 westbound caused lanes to shut down temporarily on Thursday evening.
6 accidents snarl traffic on westbound, eastbound I-520

Latest News

Herschel Walker
Rival says Herschel Walker’s past should bar him from Senate
Pokemon cards
Ga. man pleads guilty to using COVID loan to buy $57K Pokemon card
Atlanta skyline
GOP revels in Atlanta World Series after All-Star Game move
In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Fulton County Georgia election chief Rick Barron talks to...
Fulton County set for elections despite takeover threat