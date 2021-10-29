Hancock County vehicle fire intentionally set, authorities say

SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Friday that a vehicle in Hancock County was intentionally set on fire.

The fire occurred on Powelton Avenue in Sparta around 9:22 p.m. Tuesday.

The car was inoperable and had been stored at the residence for about two months.

“The fire originated in the front passenger seat of the vehicle and upon investigation was found to have been intentionally set,” King said. “We are asking for the help of the community in bringing the perpetrator(s) to justice.”

King’s Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Hancock County Fire Department with the investigation.

In coordination with the State Fire Investigations Unit, a reward of up to $10,000 is offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson.

Anyone with information about the Hancock County fire is invited to call 800-282-5804.

