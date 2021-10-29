Halloween weekend kicks off across the river region

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Halloween is kicking off across the river region. After things were scaled back last year families are excited for this year.

Neheiah Harvard is getting ready to go to a Halloween event with his son.

“Just wanna minimize the sugar intake, you know? Not trying to have him too amped up,” he said.

After many events were cancelled last year they’re looking forward to enjoying this Halloween together.

“Things are getting back to normal, and life is becoming less masked up, you know?” he said.

Families aren’t the only ones happy to see a more normal Halloween, vendors are too.

“When the pandemic first started everybody was closed in, we were trying to work all of our businesses strictly online,” said Shaka Thompson.

Thompson is one of the vendors at Grovetown’s Halloween event. She says it makes a big difference selling things in person.

“Being able to be out and interacting with people, even if you have your mask on, is a whole lot better. It makes you feel like you’re free again,” she said.

Many others feel that way too as Halloween weekend 2021 gets going.

