GOP revels in Atlanta World Series after All-Star Game move

Atlanta skyline
Atlanta skyline(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The World Series shifts to Georgia on Friday amid a complicated stew of politics and commerce.

Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver over the summer in protest of Georgia’s more restrictive new voting law.

MORE | Fulton County set for elections despite takeover threat

The move sparked howls of protest from Republicans, who focused in part on lost business.

But economists say the overall impact was slight, except for businesses nearest to the Braves’ stadium in suburban Cobb County.

GOP leaders are gloating that the World Series coming to Atlanta is “poetic justice” making up for the loss of the All-Star game.

