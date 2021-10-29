Advertisement

Ga. man pleads guilty to using COVID loan to buy $57K Pokemon card

Pokemon cards
Pokemon cards(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) - Federal authorities say a Georgia man has pleaded guilty to illegally obtaining a coronavirus relief loan and using more than $57,000 of the money to buy a collectable Pokemon card.

Acting U.S. Attorney David Estes said Thursday that Vinath Oudomsine of Dublin faces up to 20 years in prison.

The 31-year-old man pleaded guilty before a federal judge to a single count of wire fraud.

Prosecutors said Oudomsine submitted false information to the U.S. Small Business Administration last year in applying for a COVID-19 relief loan.

They say he received $85,000, and spent more than half on the Pokemon trading card.

Rare Pokemon cards can sell for thousands of dollars. Collectors have been bidding up prices for trading cards and other mementos.

