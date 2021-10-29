Ga. boat crash kills man who was fishing for his 80th birthday

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Officials say a man who went fishing for his 80th birthday was killed in a boat crash on a central Georgia lake.

George Ralph Harper of Eatonton was knocked unconscious Wednesday afternoon when a boat hit his on Lake Sinclair near Milledgeville.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says the other boat was coming out of a cove and its operator didn’t initially see Harper’s stationary boat.

Harper was given CPR but later died from his injuries.

Baldwin County Chief Deputy Coroner Ken Garland said Harper died of blunt-force trauma at a hospital.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.