Fulton County set for elections despite takeover threat

In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Fulton County Georgia election chief Rick Barron talks to...
In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Fulton County Georgia election chief Rick Barron talks to reporters as workers scan ballots during a presidential recount in Atlanta. Officials in Georgia's most populous county, where election operations are already under review by the state, have fired two workers accused of shredding paper voter registration applications, according to a county statement released Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s most populous county faces a high-stakes test in Tuesday’s municipal elections.

Some Republicans have been itching for a state takeover of the election-running process in Fulton County, which includes most of Atlanta.

The Democratic stronghold struggled to deliver smooth elections during the early months of the pandemic last year, while former President Donald Trump and his allies have pushed unproven claims that fraud robbed him of victory.

Now a sweeping new law could enable the state to replace local election officials.

With 14 candidates running for Atlanta mayor, the results could be narrow and a runoff is likely.

Any missteps could be pounced on to show the county isn’t competent to run its own elections.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

