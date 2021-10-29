Advertisement

Four E. coli cases may be linked to 2021 Georgia National Fair

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PERRY, Ga. (AP) — State health officials are investigating whether E. coli was spread at the Georgia National Fair held earlier this month.

News outlets report the Georgia Department of Public Health said it has confirmed four cases of the illness among children who were at the event in Perry from Oct. 7 to Oct. 17. Three of them are now hospitalized.

E. coli is a bacteria that can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, and even kidney damage in some severe cases. It can be passed in several ways, like eating raw vegetables and undercooked ground beef. It can also be spread person-to-person on unwashed hands and surfaces, or by touching animals at petting zoos.

Health officials have created an online survey that they hope will help them pinpoint the cause of the problem.

