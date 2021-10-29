Advertisement

Fire damages home outside Grovetown, but no one is hurt

A fire was mainly contained to the garage at 509 Mullingar Court north of Grovetown.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews battled flames Friday afternoon at a home in the Kelarie subdivision outside Grovetown.

Columbia County authorities said the fire was reported around 1:07 p.m. for 509 Mullingar Court north of Grovetown. Smoke showing from the garage, according to the initial report.

The fire was mainly contained to garage, but some of it extended into the main part of the home.

There was smoke damage throughout.

The fire was contained and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

