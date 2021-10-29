Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most of the area looks dry after sunset with cloudy skies and steady west winds between 5-10 mph. A brief light shower can’t be ruled out if you’re heading out this evening. Temperatures will be dropping to near 50 late tonight into early Saturday morning.

Mostly dry for trick or treating this weekend. Just a little cooler for Saturday evening. (WRDW)

The cooler weather looks to stick around into the weekend. Lows early Saturday will be down near 50. Clouds stay persistent through most of Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. A stray light shower is possible Saturday. Winds will remain out of the west between 8-12 mph.

Lows early Sunday will be cooler in the upper 40s. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the low 70s. As of now things look to be dry and fall-like for trick or treating.

Nice weather sticks around next week with mostly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. Rain chances remain low next week until we get to the Thursday - Friday timeframe. Keep it here for updates.

